Machine Gun Kelly Is Bringing His Cleveland Mainstream Sellout Concert to Theaters

Missed out on seeing Machine Gun Kelly on tour? Fans now have the next best thing, as the rock star’s Cleveland stop of his Mainstream Sellout Tour will be coming to theaters next month.

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era will follow Kelly as he performs a sold out concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 13, 2022. Directed by Sam Cahill, who helmed Kelly’s Hulu documentary Life in Pink, the film will see the star performing tracks such as “Bloody Valentine,” “Lonely,” “El Diablo,” “My Ex’s Best Friend,” “Till I Die,” “I Think I’m Okay,” and more. The film will also feature behind the scenes moments and likely a few cameos from the celebrities who joined Machine Gun Kelly onstage during the show (Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Willow, Trippie Redd).

“Machine Gun Kelly’s remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home,” Kymberli Frueh, svp of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, said in a statement. “We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe.”

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era will be in theaters for one night only on May 13. Theater locations and tickets are available at MainstreamSelloutMovie.com.

Watch the trailer above.