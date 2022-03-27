Fans Choose Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Machine Gun Kelly‘s new album, Mainstream Sellout, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 25) on Billboard, choosing the 31-year-old musician’s latest release as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Mainstream Sellout brought in 64% of the vote, beating out new music by J Balvin and Ed Sheeran (“Sigue”/”Forever My Love”), Summer Walker featuring SZA and Cardi B (“No Love” Extended Version), Maren Morris (Humble Quest), Daddy Yankee (Legendaddy), and others.

MKG’s new project follows 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, which earned the artist his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

The Blonde Don is heralded as “pop-punk’s crown prince” on the cover of Billboard‘s recent issue, opening up in the accompanying story about just how he became the reigning poster boy of the genre’s ongoing revival and what fans can expect from Mainstream Sellout.

His new set features collaborations with everyone from Willow and Bring Me the Horizon to Lil Wayne, Iann Dior and even best buddy Pete Davidson.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 16% of the vote was Balvin and Sheeran’s new collaborative two-pack “Sigue”/”Forever My Love.” Sheeran sounds confident crooning in Spanish across both tracks, while Balvin offers bare emotion on the strumming sing-along “Forever My Love” and a party atmosphere on the island-flavored “Sigue.”

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.