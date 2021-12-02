Machine Gun Kelly Once Stabbed Himself to Look Cool For Megan Fox

The things we do for love. Just ask Colson Baker about it. Better known to the music world as Machine Gun Kelly, he’s a man with a growing list of things he’s done for love, some of them just, plain daft.

Stopping by NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the one-time rapper, now pop-punk protagonist, set himself up when he took position on the couch wearing a shirt emblazoned with his ladyfriend, Megan Fox.

Not one to waste a good story, MGK told tales of injuring his coccyx, playing beer pong with Post Malone, explaining his failed lift on Pete Davidson (thankfully for us, it was caught on camera), and how he knifed himself whilst trying to look cool to Fox.

“I threw it up and it stuck in my hand,” he explained, offering the scar to Fallon as proof of his ordeal. “You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it. I looked at her and I was like, ‘check this out.’” Knife throwing — or catching — isn’t in MGK’s arsenal. The next morning, all the bravado dissipated. “I was like, ‘yo, I need stitches real quick.’”

Kelly, or Baker, as he’s now going with for the first time since he was 15, thanked Cameron Crowe for reintroducing the artist to his real name on the set of Roadies.

The host and late-night guest also took a moment to goof around with a game of AutoTune Up, a sketch in which each player takes turns converting random text into a song, thanks to the magic of AutoTune.

MGK has announced a new studio album Born With Horns, which features the lead single “Papercuts” and will drop in full at an unspecified time 2022. It’s the followup to Tickets to My Downfall, which bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020, for his first leader.

Before all that goes down, MGK appears alongside Sam Worthington in the western feature film, The Last Son.