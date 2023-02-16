Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Slams Rumors They Had an Affair: ‘It’s Disrespectful’

Sophie Lloyd wants no part of the Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox drama. After the “Jennifer’s Body” actress hinted on Instagram that she and her punk rocker fiancé had split, and some fans were quick to try to connect the dots back to Lloyd, who plays guitar in MGK’s band. But in a prompt statement sent out by her management team, Lloyd shut the rumors right down.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” read the Wednesday (Feb. 15) statement, according to People. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

“It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else,” it concluded.

The drama first began when Fox deleted all traces of MGK, born Colson Baker, from her Instagram account Sunday (Feb. 12). And keep in mind, there were a lot of photos of them together, given that the couple had been engaged since January of 2022.

She proceeded to unfollow the “Emo Girl” singer and follow his famous nemesis, Eminem, on the platform. And as if all that wasn’t enough to get her message across, Fox posted a video of a burning envelope with a caption quoting “Pray You Catch Me” from Beyoncé‘s Lemonade, an entire album more or less dedicated to the pain of being cheated on: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

Before deactivating her account altogether, fans commented on the post with speculation that Baker had cheated on the New Girl alum with Lloyd. “He probably got with Sophie,” commented one fan, to which Fox responded, “Maybe I got with Sophie” alongside a fire emoji.

The rumors of a breakup certainly felt sudden to fans who’ve kept up with MGK and Fox’s romance, considering the pair had just appeared together at the Grammys on Feb. 5. After the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer, who was nominated for best rock album, walked away empty-handed that night, Fox posted a sweet message on Instagram praising him for handling the loss with “a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you.”

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” she continued. “Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is.”