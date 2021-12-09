Machine Gun Kelly Is a Gunslinger In First Look of ‘The Last Son’

Colson Baker is a headline-grabbing machine. He’s bagged a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart as Machine Gun Kelly, and there’s more music on the way. Gossip columns can’t get enough of his relationship with Hollywood siren Megan Fox and his antics with bestie Pete Davidson. And he’s done the rounds of U.S. talk-shows in recent weeks, in full support of The Last Son, the David Von Ancken-directed action western in which he co-stars alongside Avatar star Sam Worthington and Boogie Nights’ Heather Graham.

Billboard has a sneak preview from the new film, in which Baker and his boys hit a bank. Playing the role of Cal, Baker oozes evil charm, a tough guy with a six-shooter who gets what he wants.

The film follows Isaac LeMay (Worthington), who learns from a soothsayer that he’s cursed and will be killed by one of his kids.

To prevent the curse from becoming a reality, he tracks down his spawn, whose bloodlines are confirmed by a hereditary birthmark, eventually finding his son, Cal, who is bad to the bone.

The Last Son of Isaac LeMay arrives in theaters this Friday (Dec. 10) and on-demand through Redbox Entertainment’s streaming service.

It’s the start of what should be a busy year for MGK, who’s planning to drop a new studio album in 2022, Born With Horns. It’s the followup to 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, which marked a departure from rap to a pop-punk sound and bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020, for his first leader.

Watch the exclusive clip below.