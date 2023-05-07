×
Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Disses Jack Harlow in New ‘Renegade Freestyle’ Rap: Watch

"I see why they call you Jackman/ You jacked man's whole swag, give Drake his flow back, man," MGK raps.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Machine Gun Kelly appears to be taking a verbal swing at Jack Harlow in a new freestyle.

On Saturday (May 6), the 33-year-old pop-punk star dropped a fiery two-and-a-half-minute rap, titled “Renegade Freestyle.” Set to the instrumental of Jay-Z and Eminem‘s 2001 collaboration “Renegade,” MKG seemingly takes aim at Harlow, 25, who recently dropped his third album, Jackman.

“I see why they call you Jackman/ You jacked man’s whole swag, give Drake his flow back, man,” Kelly raps at the 1:22 mark of the freestyle. “I eat rappers like Pac Man/ Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach from the last dance?”

MGK’s apparent diss arrives after Harlow’s boast that he’s the “hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters” in the new Jackman. song “They Don’t Love It.”

Jackman. follows the Louisville rapper’s 2022 sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Kelly also shared the freestyle video on his Instagram page. “never been afraid to say what’s on my mind at any given time of day,” he captioned the clip, which was filmed in a friend’s backyard. “new cypher out now.”

Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s “Renegade Freestyle” below.

