×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up to Kelly Clarkson’s Birthday in Slippers & With a Surprise

MGK might have walked out on stage in slippers, but he brought a queso fountain, margaritas and a mariachi band with him to celebrate Clarkson's 40th birthday.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson attends the premiere of NBC's "American Song Contest" at The Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2022 in Universal City, California. Phillip Faraone/GI

Machine Gun Kelly woke up 15 minutes before stepping on set at The Kelly Clarkson Show this week — and he forgot his shoes.

Host Kelly Clarkson didn’t mind. MGK might have walked out on stage in slippers, but he brought birthday wishes, a queso fountain, margaritas and a mariachi band with him in honor of the singer’s birthday. Clarkson turns 40 on Sunday (April 24).

“I woke up 15 minutes ago. I forgot my shoes,” Machine Gun Kelly explained.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Kelly Clarkson

Machine Gun Kelly

See latest videos, charts and news

“So you woke up on your birthday to … Oh, that’s kind,” Clarkson said.

“No, no, no, it’s cool,” he insisted. “It’s cool.”

Related

Jhay Cortez and Mia Khalifa

Jhayco Explains His New Artist Name & Receiving Mia Khalifa's Stamp of Approval

“Is it? I don’t know,” joked Clarkson, and then the celebration began.

The pair shared a bond over having birthdays in the same week and enjoyed a drink and a bite to eat while the all-female Mariachi Bonitas performed.

Watch the moment below, and in case you missed it, check out Clarkson’s most recent Kellyoke performance (of the Stevie Nicks classic “Edge of Seventeen”) here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad