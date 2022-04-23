Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up to Kelly Clarkson’s Birthday in Slippers & With a Surprise

Kelly Clarkson attends the premiere of NBC's "American Song Contest" at The Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2022 in Universal City, California.

Machine Gun Kelly woke up 15 minutes before stepping on set at The Kelly Clarkson Show this week — and he forgot his shoes.

Host Kelly Clarkson didn’t mind. MGK might have walked out on stage in slippers, but he brought birthday wishes, a queso fountain, margaritas and a mariachi band with him in honor of the singer’s birthday. Clarkson turns 40 on Sunday (April 24).

“I woke up 15 minutes ago. I forgot my shoes,” Machine Gun Kelly explained.

“So you woke up on your birthday to … Oh, that’s kind,” Clarkson said.

“No, no, no, it’s cool,” he insisted. “It’s cool.”

“Is it? I don’t know,” joked Clarkson, and then the celebration began.

The pair shared a bond over having birthdays in the same week and enjoyed a drink and a bite to eat while the all-female Mariachi Bonitas performed.

