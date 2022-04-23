Machine Gun Kelly Shows Up to Kelly Clarkson’s Birthday in Slippers & With a Surprise

Machine Gun Kelly woke up 15 minutes before stepping on set at The Kelly Clarkson Show this week — and he forgot his shoes.
Host Kelly Clarkson didn’t mind. MGK might have walked out on stage in slippers, but he brought birthday wishes, a queso fountain, margaritas and a mariachi band with him in honor of the singer’s birthday. Clarkson turns 40 on Sunday (April 24).
“I woke up 15 minutes ago. I forgot my shoes,” Machine Gun Kelly explained.
“So you woke up on your birthday to … Oh, that’s kind,” Clarkson said.
“No, no, no, it’s cool,” he insisted. “It’s cool.”
“Is it? I don’t know,” joked Clarkson, and then the celebration began.
The pair shared a bond over having birthdays in the same week and enjoyed a drink and a bite to eat while the all-female Mariachi Bonitas performed.
Watch the moment below, and in case you missed it, check out Clarkson's most recent Kellyoke performance (of the Stevie Nicks classic "Edge of Seventeen") here.