Machine Gun Kelly & The Chainsmokers to Headline ‘Sports Illustrated’ Super Bowl Party: Exclusive

Two’s a party. On Monday (Dec. 19), Sports Illustrated shared exclusively with Billboard the names of not one, but two special musical headliners slated for the publication’s 2023 Super Bowl Weekend event, Sports Illustrated The Party: Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers.

Presented by Captain Morgan and produced by Medium Rare and Authentic Entertainment, the event will take place at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 11, the big game. Guests planning to attend can expect over-the-top production, a custom-built festival- sized “mega-structure” and an “immersive” main stage experience, according to the announcement.

Tickets and VIP Tables go sale Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 10 a.m. MT via the event’s official website.

The announcement comes on the heels of Sports Illustrated‘s recent reveal that Shaquille O’Neal will stage an event called “Shaq’s Fun House” on Friday, Feb. 10, also taking place at Talking Stick Resort. Presented by Netspend and produced by Medium Rare in partnership with Authentic Entertainment, the fifth annual event will be headlined by hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, and will feature a performance by Diplo.

Courtesy Photo

Diplo won’t be the only DJ in the building, though. Shaq is also expected to take a spin on the turntables, performing under his stage name DJ Diesel.

Super Bowl LVII will see two teams facing off Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. — just a couple cities over from Sports Illustrated‘s festivities in Scottsdale. And though it might feel like the whole world already knows and is counting down the days ’til game time, it’s worth mentioning that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, making her return to live performance after about six years off.

Last year, Kygo, Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, David Solomon and DJ Irie performed at Sports Illustrated The Party, taking the stage at Century Park in Los Angeles the Saturday before Super Bowl LVI. The next day, the L.A. Rams took home the Lombardi trophy after beating the Cincinnati Bengals by three points. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all teamed up for a memorable joint halftime show.