Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Engagement Anniversary With Megan Fox in a Sweet Throwback Video

"One year ago under a banyan tree," he wrote.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Presley Ann/GI

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox have hit another milestone in their relationship — the twin flames have been engaged for a year. To celebrate, the “Papercuts” singer shared a throwback video to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Jan. 11) from the day he proposed.

The video features MGK delicately slipping the emerald portion of Fox’s ring onto her finger. He captioned the sweet moment, “one year ago under a banyan tree.”

The banyan tree Machine Gun Kelly references is the one he discussed after announcing his and Fox’s engagement. “‘Yes, in this life and every life.’ Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” he shared one year ago. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

Fox also shared the significance of the banyan tree in her engagement announcement, in which she wrote, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree … Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

Watch MGK’s anniversary video before it disappears here.

