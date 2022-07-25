Machine Gun Kelly Wishes Daughter Casie a Happy 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute

Machine Gun Kelly is in disbelief that his daughter is all grown up. On Monday (July 25), the “Papercuts” singer shared snaps from his daughter Casie’s 13th birthday celebrations via Instagram Story.

“You’re officially a teenager today. Happy 13th my love,” he wrote in one snap which features a pic of Casie in a black Iann Dior sweatshirt and white sunglasses. A second pic — sweetly captioned “proud dad” with a weeping emoji — showed MGK and Casie sharing an embrace as he helped cut her bright blue birthday cake, which fittingly had “OMG YOU’RE A TEENAGER” written in pink icing. The final picture in the set showed the rock singer looking at a separate cake for Casie through a FaceTime call.

Explore Explore Machine Gun Kelly See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 32-year-old musician shares Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. During his December appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, MGK spoke of his daughter’s youthful innocence and shared that he hopes she can maintain that happiness throughout her life.

“I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it’s this pure bounce, she’s so excited for life, like she’s so young in her life,” he said. “I’ve experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that.”