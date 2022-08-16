Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off His Bloody Face After Wine-Glass Stunt at ‘F—ing Insane’ Cleveland Concert

Machine Gun Kelly has injured himself — again.

On Saturday night, the “papercuts” singer performed a concert in his Cleveland, Ohio, hometown and performed an onstage stunt that resulted in a major injury to his face. In footage from the show, MGK can be seen chugging a glass of red wine and then smashing the glass on his forehead, with blood dripping down his face afterward.

The injury echoes a recent bloody moment for the pop-punk star, when he smashed a champagne glass on his face in June during the afterparty for his sold-out show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, exclaiming just moments before: “I don’t give a sh–.”

Also from this past weekend’s Cleveland concert, the singer reposted a TikTok video of himself at FirstEnergy Stadium captioned “MGK really rode a zip line across the Cleveland Brown Stadium.” In the video, Kelly grabs on to a zip line with just one hand, microphone in the other, and rides across the stadium crowd. In a now-expired Instagram Story, the 32-year-old shared a video of himself shirtless backstage with his face still bloodied from the wine-glass incident, saying, “Oh my God…Cleveland, that was f—ing insane.”

In another video, MGK says, “They didn’t tell you I went back to the stadium at 5 a.m. and tried to sleep in the middle of the field LMAO.” In the second video, the gash on his face is significantly less bloody.

Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s zip-line stunt below, and see all the bloody photos from his Instagram Stories here: