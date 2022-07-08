Machine Gun Kelly Raps Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s ‘Crazy In Love’ With Daughter Casie in Sweet Home Video

There are some parenting rules that every father instinctively knows: Make sure your kid eats their vegetables, brushes their teeth every night, and, most importantly, knows how to perform the heck out of Jay-Z’s verse on Beyoncé’s iconic “Crazy in Love.” At least, that’s what Machine Gun Kelly adorably demonstrated in a new Instagram video featuring his daughter Casie showing off her karaoke skills.

In the Thursday (July 7) video, the 32-year-old punk rocker appears to be in the midst of a pool party jam session as he raps a little bit of Jay-Z’s 2003 lyrics before passing the microphone off to Casie. She picks up right where her dad left off, staring down the camera and dancing as she rhymes, “Soprano, the ROC handle like Van Exel/ I shake phonies, man, you can’t get next to/ The genuine article, I do not sing though.”

She then hands the mic back to MGK — born Colson Baker — who continues, “I sling though, if anything, I bling.”

“Parenting,” the “Emo Girl” musician simply captioned the post.

In addition to belting out Queen Bey on the porch, the musician and Casie have also been known to spend quality time on private jets to New York City — where they practiced what looks like a secret handshake — filming movies together, and going bowling. In November, the Good Mourning star took Casie with him as his date to the American Music Awards, where they did a variant of their special father-daughter handshake right before he went onstage to accept the award for favorite rock artist.

See MGK’s adorable karaoke performance with daughter Casie below: