Machine Gun Kelly Gets a Futuristic ‘Avatar’ Makeover, Courtesy of Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly streamed his Avatar makeover on Instagram Live on Tuesday, courtesy of his fiancé Megan Fox and assistant Olivia Stone. The rocker, who’s currently in London for his Mainstream Sellout Tour, filmed the futuristic Doja Cat-inspired look from a hotel room while sporting electric-pink hair.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer still gave those who can’t attend his tour a show, rapping on Live while downing a glass of wine. He became alarmed, though, when Fox and Stone tried to convince him to wear lashes midway through his transformation.

“I said make me look like 3050!” MGK said. “Give me blood coming out of my nose. I don’t want lashes. No, you’re not putting these on me!”

While he put up a fight, MGK eventually gave in, and the final look didn’t disappoint.

“This is a vibe. This looks like Avatar,” he said while showing viewers the final result. “I don’t even know what the f— you did but, yes, this is great.”

A few viewers on Live didn’t agree with MGK’s makeover, however, dropping negative comments in the chat.

“I’m really not tryna hear nothing from some insecure internet dudes, homie,” said MGK. “I’m really not tryna hear none of that. I’m raised around a bunch of strong, powerful women. Even when my daughter wants to do this with me, it’s open season. I’m beautiful and you’re angry and insecure and incompetent.”

MGK proposed to Fox in January with a two-stone ring. See some highlights from the makeover below:

just megan fox and machine gun kelly 💗 pic.twitter.com/7pCO8AjWYz — MGK & Megan Fox Daily (@mgkfoxdaily) October 4, 2022