×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Machine Gun Kelly Gets a Futuristic ‘Avatar’ Makeover, Courtesy of Megan Fox

When MGK got some negative feedback for the makeover, he replied: "I'm really not tryna hear nothing from some insecure internet dudes, homie."

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jason Kempin/GI

Machine Gun Kelly streamed his Avatar makeover on Instagram Live on Tuesday, courtesy of his fiancé Megan Fox and assistant Olivia Stone. The rocker, who’s currently in London for his Mainstream Sellout Tour, filmed the futuristic Doja Cat-inspired look from a hotel room while sporting electric-pink hair.

Explore

Explore

MGK

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The “Bloody Valentine” singer still gave those who can’t attend his tour a show, rapping on Live while downing a glass of wine. He became alarmed, though, when Fox and Stone tried to convince him to wear lashes midway through his transformation.

Related

Kim Petras

Kim Petras Announces New Single 'If Jesus Was a Rockstar'

“I said make me look like 3050!” MGK said. “Give me blood coming out of my nose. I don’t want lashes. No, you’re not putting these on me!”

While he put up a fight, MGK eventually gave in, and the final look didn’t disappoint.

“This is a vibe. This looks like Avatar,” he said while showing viewers the final result. “I don’t even know what the f— you did but, yes, this is great.”

A few viewers on Live didn’t agree with MGK’s makeover, however, dropping negative comments in the chat. 

“I’m really not tryna hear nothing from some insecure internet dudes, homie,” said MGK. “I’m really not tryna hear none of that. I’m raised around a bunch of strong, powerful women. Even when my daughter wants to do this with me, it’s open season. I’m beautiful and you’re angry and insecure and incompetent.”

MGK proposed to Fox in January with a two-stone ring. See some highlights from the makeover below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad