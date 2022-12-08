An Army of M3GANs Just Took Over the Red Carpet to Dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘It’s Nice to Have a Friend’

It’s nice to have a friend. Or eight? At the premiere of M3GAN on Wednesday (Dec. 7), an army of life-size M3GANs invaded the red carpet to perform a creepy dance number set to “It’s Nice to Have a Friend” by Taylor Swift.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Chris Gardner tweeted a video from the event at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in L.A., showing the eight dancers twirling, twisting and body rolling to the Lover deep cut much like the eponymous doll in the horror film.

“Light pink sky, up on the roof/ Sun sinks down, no curfew/ Twenty questions, we tell the truth/ You’ve been stressed out lately, yeah me too/ Something gave you the nerve/ To touch my hand/ It’s nice to have a friend,” Swift can be heard singing on the record as the M3GAN — or “Model 3 Generative Android” — lookalikes all move in chilling unison.

The track off the singer’s 2019 album was first used in the initial trailer for the Blumhouse sci-fi thriller starring Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Amie McDonald and the voice of Jenna Davis. The movie hits theaters nationwide on Jan. 6.

At the premiere, the movie’s producer, Jason Blum, also dressed as the terrifying red-headed doll, writing, “Get ready, world. I’m back” alongside a selfie posted to his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Tay gave Swifties a behind-the-scenes look at her Grammy-nominated All Too Well short film this week, showing the superstar bringing her creative vision to life as a first-time director and working with actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

Watch the M3GANs’ red carpet dance, and get a look at Blum in his own M3GAN costume below.