Lupita Nyong’o Spent All Night Making Swiftie Friendship Bracelets Before The Eras Tour

Lupita Nyong’o is a Swiftie through and through — and she’s got the friendship bracelets to prove it. The Oscar-winning actress stayed up all night making Taylor Swift-themed beaded bracelets before attending the Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where the pop star is closing out her first U.S. leg with six shows in a row.

“We are in bracelet making mode,” Nyong’o tells the camera in a Thursday (Aug. 3) TikTok. “The sun has set and we’re still here making bracelets.”

While listening to “Karma,” the Black Panther star and friends went on to hand-make dozens of friendship bracelets, which fans have been diligently trading all summer at Swift’s concerts. The beads on one of Nyong’o’s creations read, “Dressing for revenge,” while another spelled out “Bejeweled.”

At the end of the video, Nyong’o showed off the sparkly pink eye shadow she wore to the concert, adding, “We’re fully ready for our Swiftie moment.”

The Us actress is far from the only celebrity to have turned up at one of Swift’s Eras shows in the past few months. Fellow film stars like Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Ethan Hawke, Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Cooper and many more have all enjoyed the T-Swift experience this summer, and Mindy Kaling, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Paulson and Brie Larson were all at the pop star’s Aug. 3 concert at once. In fact, Larson shared videos of Nyong’o trading bracelets with her before the show.

Nyong’o has long been open about her love for the “Anti-Hero” singer, especially after one of Swift’s songs majorly cheered her up during a hard time. “I was going through a hard time professionally, and I was just in a funk,” the actress said at the 2019 premiere of her film Little Monsters. “I was working abroad, and my best friend came to cheer me up. He played ‘Shake It Off’ on his phone, and we just had a dance party in my bedroom.”

Little Monsters actually featured “Shake It Off,” which Nyong’o revealed Swift personally gave permission to use. “I wrote Taylor Swift myself and asked her, and told her that story,” Nyong’o explained. “And she said yes!”

Watch Lupita Nyong’o make Swiftie friendship bracelets below: