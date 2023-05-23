Here’s Why Lupita Nyong’o Is ‘Not Surprised’ About Janelle Monae Dating Rumors

No, Lupita Nyong’o isn’t dating Janelle Monáe, but she’s “not surprised” that she’s been linked to the “Lipstick Lover” singer.

“She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on,” the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress told Rolling Stone about Monáe, who identifies as nonbinary. “She is that enigmatic. People are curious about enigmatic people.”

Nyong’o and Monáe initially met at the 2014 Met Gala, and their immediate closeness ended up sparking dating rumors. “I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity,” the actress said. “It’s built into her spirit. Her openness creates intimacy onscreen. It’s really cool to see her move from one thing to another and do it with such mastery.”

While Nyong’o isn’t in a romantic relationship with Monáe, she has been dating television host Selema Masekela for some time, and the duo made their relationship Instagram official in December 2022. In the post, the two share various coordinating outfits with the sweet caption, “We just click!”

Monáe, meanwhile, is gearing up to release her long-awaited album, The Age of Pleasure, out June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society / Atlantic Records. The release will be her first studio album since 2018’s Grammy-nominated Dirty Computer.

The star also opened up to Rolling Stone about shedding expectations of being a queer icon. “I’m not obligated to share my story,” the star said for the cover story of the June 2023 issue. “Nobody’s obligated. But I do think it’s powerful for me to talk and give a name to some of these things.”

“You cannot project onto artists. You have to understand that experiences will be had and people will change and evolve and not be the person you look up to,” she added elsewhere in the interview. “As much as you love and care about me, I’m on my own journey that has nothing to do with music, has nothing to do with art.”