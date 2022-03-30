Luna to Make Her Broadway Debut in ‘KPOP’ the Musical

LUNA announces her Broadway debut in "K-Pop the Musical" at the Korean Cultural Center on March 30, 2022 in New York City.

K-pop is about to take over the Great White Way! On Wednesday (March 30), producers announced that the musical KPOP will make its grand opening on Broadway with Luna in the starring role.

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theater has always been a driving passion of mine,” the f(x) member said while announcing the news at the Korean Cultural Center in New York City. “Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life.

Luna will play MwE, a role originated by Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park during the musical’s Off-Broadway production back in 2017. The show is slated to open on at Circle in the Square Theater on Nov. 20, with previews beginning Oct. 13.

KPOP was written by Jason Kim with music and lyrics by the team of Helen Park and Max Vernon. The creative team from the Off-Broadway run will also return, with director Teddy Bergman and choreographer Jennifer Weber helping the high-octane show make the leap to Broadway.

While f(x) haven’t gifted fans with new music since 2016, Luna has steadily released a stream of singles in the wake of her 2016 debut solo EP Free Somebody, including 2019’s “Even So,” 2020’s “It Hurts and Hurts” and 2021’s “Madonna.” In 2020, she also headlined the largest Asian American virtual festival in the world — put on by Kublai Kwon’s Joy Ruckus Club — along with Eric Nam, Kevin Woo, Kid Trunks and more.

