Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen to Headline 2022 Tortuga Music Festival

Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen are set to headline Tortuga Music Festival when it returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on April 8-10, 2022. This will mark a much anticipated return to its normal April slot for the festival, which was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival shifted to Nov. 12-14.

Other artists slated to perform during the three-day festival next year include Breland, Priscilla Block, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, Walker Hayes, Randy Houser, Scotty McCreery, Nelly, Brittney Spencer, Tiera, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Chase Rice, The Cadillac Three, The War and Treaty, and more.

Related Folk Alliance International Reveals Performers for 2022 Conference

Combs is the reigning CMA entertainer of the year, and on last week’s CMA Awards show, he debuted the new track “Doin’ This.” Rhett is the reigning ACM male artist of the year (and a former ACM Awards entertainer of the year winner) and recently announced he will release two new albums next year. Meanwhile, Wallen will launch an arena tour in 2022, including stops at Madison Square Garden, Staples Center and Bridgestone Arena. Wallen’s current single “Sand in My Boots” is at No. 13 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

Trending on Billboard

Tickets for Tortuga Music Festival will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3.

Tortuga Music Festival launched in 2013, with the dual purpose of offering an ocean-side festival as well as raising awareness for marine conservation. Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Gary Allan and Jake Owen were among the artists on the inaugural Tortuga Music Festival bill.