Ludovico Einaudi Brings Listeners to a ‘New Dimension’ With Chart-Topping ‘Underwater’ Album

If there is a silver lining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, certainly the rediscovery of jazz and classical music is one. Record companies know it and are planning new strategies, including Universal Music Group, which owns the prestigious Decca Records, Ludovico Einaudi’s label.

The Italian pianist is among the most successful contemporary composers globally and the most streamed artist ever in the realm of classical music. For instance, one in 10 classical streams in the U.K. comes from his compositions, according to Decca Records. And his new album Underwater, released on Jan. 21, debuted atop Billboard’s Classical Albums chart.

The new record comes more than 20 years since he last released a piano-only album (2001’s I Giorni). The last year has been a very fruitful period for Einaudi, including the release of Cinema (containing some of his most famous soundtracks for movies such as the Oscar-winning Nomadland and The Father) and his successful podcast series Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story, featuring guests like Russell Crowe and film directors Chloé Zhao and Shane Meadows.

Underwater is a quiet, meditative, gentle album. It seems to perfectly reflect those new listening habits and will surely reinforce the composer’s popularity. With his usual politeness, he answered our questions amid rehearsals for a world tour that just started in Italy. After the spring dates across Europe (mostly sold out), in June he will fly to the other side of the Atlantic, with concerts in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Maestro, how does it feel to be on top of the Classical Albums chart?

It is a great reward. It touched me, also because the States left such a big mark on global music culture. It’s nice to see the American audience expand year after year and follow me affectionately. I can’t wait to come back in June and share with them such a beautiful emotion.

In the liner notes, you explain how this album was a consequence of these pandemic times.

I just didn’t need isolation and concentration because the entire world stopped during the several lockdowns. The surreal silence that surrounded me made me concentrate in a more effective way. My head also got “purified” from all the daily preoccupations: I felt detoxed. This new and temporary existence – a sort of heaven on Earth – allowed me to compose with greater peacefulness and balance. Not having any deadlines made me feel like I was 18 again, when my future wasn’t clear yet and I made music just for fun.

So how was the process of composition of Underwater in that context?

I held a music diary, with no specific goal such as the intention to make a new album. After a couple of months, I noticed that it contained some material that made me want to listen to it over and over. I started working on that material. The sound took new shape and became a poetic matter that reflected me totally. The pieces have a very strong melodic quality. To me they are like “instrumental songs” – also because their duration doesn’t exceed three or four minutes. I liked that type of limitation; it’s like a sudden energy that burns out quickly.

Listening to the album is really peaceful and relaxing.

I think this music carries something airy, like it’s detached from the Earth, even though it’s made of feelings. But it flies high and brings you into a new dimension. I have a pretty abstract nature, far from the frenzy of daily life, and I’m happy that this attitude of mine gave me a “space” that I manage to share with so many listeners.

“Swordfish” sounds slightly different from the rest. It reminds me the French symbolism, like Claude Debussy’s Études.

That’s insightful. I was actually inspired by Debussy for “Swordfish.” The playing technique is similar. But I’m not sure about its diversity from the rest of the album. To me, it doesn’t sound like an isolated composition; on the contrary, it adds a shade of color.

How did you decide the titles for these “instrumental songs” of yours?

They just started as a little poetic addition. But they’re open to interpretation; everyone can find their own meaning. Through the notes I take, I like to create a bridge between the sonic realm and the literary one.

The sound of the piano is gorgeous. How did you work on that?

The sound was really taken care of. The piano was prepared in a very accurate way, also thanks to my tuner. It sounds slightly muffled, like I’m directly playing the strings with my fingers. Like I wanted to abolish the hammers and discover a tactile sensation in the sound.

–Written by Tommaso Toma and translated by Federico Durante