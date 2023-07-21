Lucy Dacus Calls Barack Obama a ‘War Criminal’ After Boygenius Made His Playlist

Barack Obama unveiled his annual summer playlist on Thursday afternoon (July 20), sharing his eclectic mix of music recommendations.

Upon seeing that Boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough” made the list, the group’s guitarist Lucy Dacus was not thrilled. She took to Twitter to retweet the playlist, writing, “war criminal :(.”

While its not entirely clear what incident Dacus is referring to in her response, the former POTUS came under fire during his presidency for his approval of drone warfare and authorizing the use of strikes in Pakistan and Yemen, which ended up killing hundreds of civilians.

Explore Explore Boygenius See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 44th commander-in-chief has been known over the past few years to treat followers with at least two playlists — one in the summer and one at the end of each year — every year.

Among the other songs featured on Obama’s 2023 summer playlist included SZA’s “Snooze,” J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You,” Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s “Vampiros,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” and Janelle Monáe’s “Only Have Eyes 42.” Classics from Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Otis Redding and Ella Fitzgerald also made the cut.

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” Obama tweeted. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”