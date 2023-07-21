×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lucy Dacus Calls Barack Obama a ‘War Criminal’ After Boygenius Made His Playlist

The trio's "Not Strong Enough" was listed on the former President's annual summer playlist.

Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, boygenius
Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers .. at boygenius 'the film' held at El Rey Theatre on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for PMC

Barack Obama unveiled his annual summer playlist on Thursday afternoon (July 20), sharing his eclectic mix of music recommendations.

Upon seeing that Boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough” made the list, the group’s guitarist Lucy Dacus was not thrilled. She took to Twitter to retweet the playlist, writing, “war criminal :(.”

While its not entirely clear what incident Dacus is referring to in her response, the former POTUS came under fire during his presidency for his approval of drone warfare and authorizing the use of strikes in Pakistan and Yemen, which ended up killing hundreds of civilians.

Related

NewJeans

NewJeans Make Triumphant Return With Second EP 'Get Up': Stream It Now

Explore

Explore

Boygenius

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The 44th commander-in-chief has been known over the past few years to treat followers with at least two playlists — one in the summer and one at the end of each year — every year.

Among the other songs featured on Obama’s 2023 summer playlist included SZA’s “Snooze,” J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You,” Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s “Vampiros,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” and Janelle Monáe’s “Only Have Eyes 42.” Classics from Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Otis Redding and Ella Fitzgerald also made the cut.

 “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” Obama tweeted. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad