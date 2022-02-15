Keith Richards, Mavis Staples, Hozier & More to Perform at 2022 Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert

The sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert presented by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is scheduled to spread the love March 10 at the historic Beacon Theatre. It features a lineup of artists including Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos — performing live together for the first time in 30 years — Mavis Staples, Hozier and more.

The show — which donates all proceeds to God’s Love We Deliver, a charity dedicated to providing meals for clients unable to shop/cook on their own — will be hosted by Mario Cantone, Kiefer Sutherland, Gina Gershon, Steve Schirripa and Michelle Buteau. Since its beginnings in 2017, Love Rocks has raised $20 million and has helped fund 2 million meals, with this year’s concert marking the delivery of God’s Love We Deliver’s 30 millionth meal. According to the press release, the organization last year alone delivered more than 2.6 million meals to nearly 10,000 New Yorkers who are living with or impacted by severe illness.

Also on the lineup are Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, The Revivalists’ David Shaw, Anders Osborne, Celisse, Ivan Neville, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose and Steely Dan’s Connor Kennedy, with additional artists yet to be announced. The CBS Orchestra’s Will Lee will serve as this year’s Music Director and Band Leader, leading a house band comprised of Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Eric Clapton), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Jeff Young (Jackson Browne, Sting, Donald Fagen), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello) and Ricky Peterson (Fleetwood Mac, David Sanborn, Prince, George Benson).

The Love Rocks stage has been occupied over the years by the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Robert Plant, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Chris and Rich Robinson, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Ziggy Marley, Cyndi Lauper and Ann Wilson, Andra Day, Sara Bareilles, Gary Clark Jr., Yola, Leon Bridges, Marcus King, Nathaniel Rateliff and more. Pre-sale tickets for the event go live 10 a.m. ET Thursday (Feb. 17), while public tickets become available 24 hours later on TicketMaster.

Find more information on 2022’s Love Rocks Benefit Concert here, and check out the show’s sizzle reel below: