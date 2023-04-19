‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Petition to Remove Nick Lachey & Wife Vanessa as Co-Hosts

Fans of Netflix’s popular dating show Love Is Blind are making some noise about who they want to see on the program — and, in the case of Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, who they don’t want to see.

A change.org petition titled “Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind” is quickly gaining steam on the platform. The petition states that the married couple has a tendency to direct “attention at themselves and their personal lives rather than focusing on the contestants that are actually participating in the experiment,” which involves the single men and women on the show looking for love and getting engaged to one another before meeting in person. As a result of the couple’s perceived behavior, the petition states that like-minded fans of the show feel that Love Is Blind is “being held back from its full potential.”

The petition — which now has over 21,000 signatures at press time — was circulated before Netflix aired the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion on Sunday (April 16). In addition to backlash geared towards Netflix for the livestreaming snafu during the reunion, Nick and Vanessa received largely negative comments online for asking contestants “unsettling” questions, some of which included Vanessa delving into personal topics like the couples’ reproductive plans for the future.

In the comments section of Nick’s most recent Instagram post about the finale, a viewer remarked, “Vanessa needs to please apologize to those who have miscarried, to those who cannot have children, and to those who don’t want children!” Another user added, “Time for you to take on the limelight and become a solo host from now on. @vanessalachey inserts her personal opinion into her interviews and it’s unsettling to say the least. You are meant to represent the audience and be a medium between the viewers and the cast.”

See the change.org petition in full here.