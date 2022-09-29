Louis Tomlinson Shares Update on Relationship With Zayn: ‘You’d Have to Ask Him’

Louis Tomlinson shared some thoughts about his evolving relationship with Zayn in a new interview on Thursday (Sept. 29).

Appearing on The Zach Sang Show to promote his upcoming sophomore solo album Faith in the Future, the former One Direction-er turned thoughtful when asked about where he stands with his former bandmate these days.

“Are we friends? You’d have to ask him,” Tomlinson said, adding that last time he’d been asked the question by Sang, he’d replied that he’s not “mature enough to get over what’s frustrating me in that relationship.”

“I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely kind of closer to being over all that,” he continued. “There’s been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s all right. And I’ve tried to get in touch with him, but it’s hard, those kind of things. But I definitely wish him well, definitely wish him well.”

Tomlinson then went on to share some thoughts about the nostalgic One Direction covers Zayn’s recently been posting on Instagram, which co-host Dan Zolot was quick to note Tomlinson has liked from his official account.

“He’s a different caliber in terms of singer, Zayn, definitely. I will say that,” he said, adding, “It wasn’t just…aimless. I wasn’t just liking it for the sake of liking it. It was a nice feeling ’cause, you know, in the past he’s said what he’s said about the band. And I understand some of what he was saying. But for me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed that he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time showing off his incredible voice. But that’s why it made me feel good, ’cause it was like, ah, maybe you’re thinking about good times in the band.”

Watch Tomlinson’s full interview on The Zach Lang Show below.