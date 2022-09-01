Louis Tomlinson Embraces Change on New Single ‘Bigger Than Me’: Stream It Now

Get ready to meet a brand new Louis Tomlinson. On Thursday (Sept. 1), the 30-year-old singer-songwriter dropped “Bigger Than Me,” an anthemic track celebrating personal growth that serves as both the lead single off his newly announced album Faith In the Future, as well as his first release since 2020.

Tomlinson first announced the new single just one day prior to its release, sharing a teaser video on Instagram and writing, “This one is for all of you!” Earlier that same day, he’d announced that Faith In the Future was set for a Nov. 11 release, and unveiled both its cover and 14-song track list.

Now that he’s released “Bigger Than Me,” on which he sings about letting go of self-doubt and embracing change, the former boy band star has taken to Instagram once again. “So excited for you all to hear this!” he wrote, captioning an animated version of the single’s cover artwork.

According to the press release, “Bigger Than Me” is one of many tracks on Faith In the Future specifically written to translate well into live performance material. “It was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honors the live show,” Tomlinson said in a statement.

“I’ve always strived to be a very normal, humble person in this life, but there’s a line to that and a responsibility that comes from being in this position,” he continued. “I realized from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me.”

“It’s almost a coming of age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people,” he added.

“Bigger Than Me” is the first new music the “Back to You” singer has released since his 2020 solo artist debut, Walls, which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. Stream his new song below: