Louis Tomlinson Sends Love to Fans After Hail Injured Nearly 100 Concertgoers

Louis Tomlinson’s concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre went awry on Wednesday night (June 21) when severe weather and golf ball-sized hail delayed and eventually postponed the show.

In a note shared to fans the next day, the “Two of Us” singer shared that he’s working to reschedule the canceled show, and that tickets for the original date will still work for the new one. “Sending all my love out to everyone that was affected by the extreme weather at Red Rocks last night,” he wrote in his message. “I hope everyone has made it home safely and anyone injured is on the mend, it was devastating to see so many of you affected.”

The former One Direction member continued, “I want to thank the speed and care of my touring personnel and first responders who worked tirelessly last night to help care for everyone affected in what was such extreme circumstances.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries due to the storm, and a total of 80 to 90 people were treated at the venue for injuries including cuts and broken bones, according to the West Metro Fire Rescue in Lakewood, Colorado.

One attendee took to Twitter to share her “view” from the venue’s bathroom where she was taking shelter, in which the massive chunks of hail are seen flowing into the stalls. “We were so fortune to have been able to squeeze into the bathroom before it got too cramped,” the fan named Jess wrote.

See below for Tomlinson’s full statement.