Here’s What Louis Tomlinson Thought About Zayn Recently Singing a One Direction Song

Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes? Zayn Malik recently set the One Direction fandom ablaze by posting a video of himself singing a solo cover of his boy band’s 2014 hit “Night Changes,” and in a Wednesday (Aug. 24) tweet, his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson shared what he really thought about the “Pillow Talk” singer’s nod to the old days.

Tomlinson was asked directly about Malik’s video by a fan on Twitter, who said that they personally had “started to cry” upon seeing a One Direction song get some attention from the man who famously left the band in 2015. “It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days,” Tomlinson responded.

Malik’s “Night Changes” video is actually the second time in recent weeks that he’s paid tribute to the band in which he got his start. In June, he uploaded a clip to Instagram proving that he can definitely still hit his famous high notes in One Direction’s 2013 track “You & I,” something that also delighted fans who know all too well how tense the 29-year-old singer’s relationship to the band has seemed in years past.

Since leaving the group in 2015, for example, Malik has said that he doesn’t particularly like One Direction’s music. He’s also spoken about how his relationships with his former bandmates have been strained through the years, and once said that he never wanted to be in the group in the first place.

He publicly fought with Tomlinson in 2015, when the former called out the latter for tweeting things about a producer Malik was working with at the time. “Remember when you had a life and stopped making b—hy comments about mine?” the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” musician wrote in a reply to Tomlinson.

But that was seven years ago, and it seems like the pair have put the past behind them. In addition to his positive comment on Malik’s singing videos, Tomlinson also personally liked his former bandmate’s “You & I” video on Instagram.

See Louis Tomlinson’s tweet about Zayn singing “Night Changes” below: