Louis Tomlinson Supports One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan’s New ‘The Voice’ Gig: ‘I’ll Watch If Niall’s On’

Niall Horan‘s already got Louis Tomlinson‘s stamp of approval when it comes to joining The Voice for season 23.

Tomlinson addressed the news on Twitter during an impromptu Q&A with fans Wednesday (Oct. 12). “Louis did u know about niall in the voice? AS A COACH[?]” one fan wrote, to which the One Direction alum replied, “I saw yesterday when he posted. He’ll be great at that!”

Another fan was quick to suggest that the “Bigger Than Me” singer should serve as a “guest judge” during his pal’s freshman stint in the show’s red spinning chairs, leading him to ask, “Do they have guest judges on the voice?” (Technically, what the fan was probably thinking of was the show’s battle advisors.)

Later in the thread, Tomlinson admitted he’s never watched the popular singing competition in the past over its 22 seasons and counting, but promised, “I’ll watch it if Niall’s on.”

News of Horan joining the show next season coincided with Blake Shelton announcing that he’ll be leaving his longstanding role as The Voice‘s last original coach after season 23. Kelly Clarkson will also make her return as a coach next season after taking the current season off while The Kelly Clarkson Show took off on a cross-country road trip to launch its fourth year, and Chance the Rapper will join the panel for the first time alongside fellow rookie Horan.

When it comes to the One Direction guys supporting one another’s solo careers, Horan has been particularly vocal in his fandom of Harry Styles’ latest era, dancing the night away at the fellow boy bander’s June show at London’s Wembley Stadium and naming Styles’ record-breaking No. 1 hit “As It Was” as his current favorite song.

Check out Tomlinson root on Horan below.

I saw yesterday when he posted. He’ll be great at that! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 12, 2022

Do they have guest judges on the voice? — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 12, 2022