Louis Tomlinson Announces Asia Dates for 2023 Faith in the Future Tour: ‘Can’t Wait to See You’

Louis Tomlinson is taking his tour east. On Friday (Feb. 3), the “Out of my System” singer announced that he will be taking his Faith in the Future tour to Asia this spring.

“FAITH IN THE FUTURE WORLD TOUR 2023. ASIA,” the former One Direction member shared on social media, along with a red poster of the tour dates below an image of him performing on stage. “I’m really excited to be coming back to Asia for these shows in April. I can’t wait to see you all again this year!”

There are seven show set for Asia, starting with a trio of dates across Japan. Tomlinson will begin the tour with a stop at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka on April 17, then heads to two additional prefectures — Nagoya and Tokyo — on April 19-20. The 31-year-old will then make stops in Bangkok, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur before concluding the trek at The Star Theatre in Singapore on April 27. Tickets are available via louis-tomlinson.com.

Tomlinson previously announced his Faith in the Future tour — named after his second studio album, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 — in November. The newly released Asia dates come ahead of the star’s plans to tour North America in May through July, before starting the U.K. and European leg in late August.

See Tomlinson’s new tour announcement below.