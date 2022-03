Louis Tomlinson Cancels 2 Shows in Russia, Sends Love to ‘Those Suffering From This Needless War’

Louis Tomlinson is canceling his upcoming tour stops in Moscow and Kyiv following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he announced on Monday (Feb. 28).

“Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice,” he wrote in a short note to his fans on Twitter. “The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

The former One Directioner was scheduled to perform in Kyiv’s Stereo Plaza on July 4 before traveling to Moscow to perform at Circus City Hall on July 6 as part of his 2022 World Tour, in support of his 2020 debut album Walls.

Green Day announced on Sunday that the U.S. rock band is cancling its upcoming tour stop in Moscow, which was originally slated for May 29, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine that has left hundreds dead and many injured. “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band wrote on its Instagram Story. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

On Friday, AJR also canceled its upcoming concert in Moscow, originally scheduled for Oct. 22, writing in their Twitter announcement, “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

See Tomlinson’s message below.