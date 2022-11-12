Louis Tomlinson Reveals He Broke His Arm After a Fall

Louis Tomlinson‘s album release week took an unexpected turn.

The former One Direction member, who released his sophomore studio set, Faith in the Future, on Friday (Nov. 11), has been forced to postpone some promotional appearances after breaking his arm after a concert at New York City’s Irving Plaza.

He was scheduled to hold several in-store signings for the album in the U.K. in the coming week. According to an update from Tomlinson on Saturday (Nov. 12), those signings will be rescheduled.

“Thank you everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly,” Tomlinson told fans on social media, where he uploaded X-ray images of the broken bone.

“So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week,” he wrote. “New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”

Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future arrives nearly three years after his debut solo outing Walls, which bowed at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its January 2020 release.

See Tomlinson’s X-rays below.