Louis Tomlinson Announces 2023 ‘Faith in the Future’ World Tour: See Dates

Louis Tomlinson announced the launch of his world tour in 2023. The announcement coincides with the release of his latest album Faith in the Future, which arrives first thing Friday.

The One Direction alum also dropped the single “Silver Tongues” ahead of the album’s release this week. The single, which includes pop-punk elements, is the third track from the album and the one Tomlinson is most proud of creating, he said in a press release.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Tomlinson described Faith in the Future as a much more dynamic record. His tour comes shortly after the completion of his Walls Tour months ago. “It’s really important to me in the live show, but also in how the tracks are produced as well,” Tomlinson said. “Me and the producers were a little braver on this record. It was marginally one-dimensional on the first record where I was just thinking about guitar sounds and guitar-driven songs.”

The tour will span American, Canadian and European dates, beginning in Connecticut before wrapping up at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City.

Faith in the Future will be Tomlinson’s second studio album. His first studio album, Walls, debuted Jan. 31, 2020, at No. 9 on the Billboard 200.

U.S. & Canada tour dates

5.26.2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

5.27.2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

5.29.2023 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

5.30.2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6.1.2023 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6.2.2023 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6.3.2023 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage

6.6.2023 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

6.7.2023 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6.9.2023 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

6.10.2023 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

6.13.2023- Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

6.15.2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

6.16.2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

6.17.2023 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

6.19.2023 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Stanford Premier Center

6.21.2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6.24.2023 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

6.26.2023 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

6.27.2023 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

6.29.2023 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

6.30.2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Bowl

7.1.2023 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

7.3.2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

7.6.2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7.7.2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

7.8.2023 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7.11.2023 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

7.13.2023 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

7.14.2023 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

7.15.2023 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7.18.2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

7.19.2023 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7.21.2023 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

7.22.2023- Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7.24.2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7.27.2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

7.28.2023 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

7.29.2023 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

U.K. & Europe tour dates

8.29.2023 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

8.31.2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

9.1.2023 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

9.2.2023 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

9.4.2023 – Helsinki, Finland – Ice Hall

9.5.2023 – Tallinn, Estonia – Saku Arena

9.7.2023 – Riga, Latvia – Arena Riga

9.8.2023 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena

9.10.2023 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

9.11.2023 – Lodsz, Poland – Atlas Arena

9.13.2023 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

9.14.2023 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Stozice Arena

9.15.2023 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

9.17.2023 – Bucharest, Romania – Arenele Romane

9.18.2023 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Arena Armeec

9.20.2023 – Athens, Greece – Petras Theater

10.1.2023 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Arena Miribilla

10.3.2023 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

10.5.2023 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

10.6.2023 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

10.8.2023 – Turin, Italy – Palau Alpitour

10.9.2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

10.11.2023 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

10.12.2023 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10.14.2023 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

10.15.2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10.17.2023 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10.19.2023 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

10.20.2023 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10.22.2023 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10.23.2023 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

11.08.2023 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

11.10.2023 – Sheffield, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

11.11.2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena

11.12.2023 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

11.14.2023 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Brighton Centre

11.15.2023 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – International Arena

11.17.2023 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

11.18.2023 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Resorts World Arena