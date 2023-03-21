Lotus Drummer Chuck Morris & His Son Feared Dead After Arkansas Kayaking Trip

A recovery effort for Lotus percussionist Chuck Morris and his son Charley is currently underway in Fayatteville, Ark.

As first reported by Arkansas’s local 4029 News, Morris — percussionist for longstanding live electronic band Lotus — and his 20-year-old son were reported missing last Thursday after embarking on a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake, a manmade reservoir in the Ozark Mountains of Northwest Arkansas.

In an update posted Tuesday (March 21), the band announced that the search for the pair has now shifted to a recovery effort.

“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck and Charley has moved to a recovery,” the post states. “With help from the K9 team, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temperature, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far. It is unknown how long these efforts may take. While we are deeply grieving, we plan to celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people.”

After forming in the late ’90s, Lotus became a favorite on the North American jam and electronic circuits, playing clubs shows and festivals including Camp Bisco, Gem & Jam and Okeechobee, along with major venues including Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Terminal 5 in New York City.

The band has already toured extensively in 2023, with additional club and festival dates on the calendar through September. It’s currently unclear whether Lotus will play these shows.

A GoFundMe set up to benefit Morris’ family has currently raised more than $86,000.

“Please know how grateful our family is for all the outpouring of support,” Morris’ wife, Jenny Thompson, wrote in an update posted Monday. “Chuck absolutely loves the Lotus family and fans and was so inspired after coming home from this last tour. You make his life so meaningful and we are thankful for that. Please continue to hold my lovely husband and son in your hearts and prayers.”