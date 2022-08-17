Lost in Riddim Festival Canceled Due to ‘Circumstances Beyond Our Control’

Lost in Riddim music festival, which was scheduled to take over Lake Cunningham Regional Park in San Jose, Calif., on October 1 and 2, has been canceled.

Festival organizers announced the news via social media on Wednesday (Aug. 17), writing in a statement, “We have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival. Due to a number of extenuating circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to provide the experience we originally envisioned for you.”

The statement added, “We are truly devastated, and know we have no taken this decision lightly as we understand the impact and inconvenience this may have.”

Lost in Riddim assured fans that refunds for tickets will be processed with more information sent via email. “Thank you to everyone for your support, patience and understanding,” the statement concluded. “We are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for you in the future.”

The massive festival centered around Afrobeats music was set to feature headliners Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, as well as star-studded performances from Sean Paul, Skepta, Wale, Tems, Fireboy DML, Ella May, Tiwa Savage and many more.

The independent music festival was cofounded by a pair of first-generation African immigrants, and Lost in Riddim’s second consecutive year featured a line-up made up entirely of African, Caribbean and Black music artists.

“As proud children of immigrant parents, we created Lost In Riddim because we wanted to offer a festival experience more authentic to ourselves and our culture. Something that speaks to us not only as music fans, but who we are as people,” said Fornati Kumeh, festival cofounder and talent buyer, in a press statement to Hype Magazine. “With a new and larger location, not to mention this incredible line-up of international artists locked in to perform, I’m expecting this to be a weekend for the record books. We really hope fans worldwide will come show out at Lost In Riddim this October.”