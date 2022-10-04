LeAnn Rimes, Carly Pearce and More React to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘What an Icon’

Loretta Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. In the wake of her death, everyone from Carly Pearce and LeAnn Rimes to the County Music Association took to social media to memorialize the Coal Miner’s Daughter.

“She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the @opry…Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel #RIP,” wrote Pearce in her tribute to the country legend on Twitter.

Rimes tweeted, “oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends.”

Darius Rucker shared a sweet photo of himself and the late Lynn with their arms wrapped around each other. “She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend,” he wrote. “I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel.”

Meanwhile, the CMAs released the following statement on Instagram: “We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of Country Music legend @LorettaLynnOfficial, the Coal Miner’s Daughter. She paved the way for so many, inspired generations of female musicians and has forever left a mark on Country Music’s history. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Read more tributes to Lynn below.

She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022

She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel. pic.twitter.com/oPVgfrO1vd — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 4, 2022

oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

Listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week. RIP to an absolute icon in country music. Damn. — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) October 4, 2022

RIP to an American icon: Loretta Lynn, Country Music's Groundbreaking 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' Dead at 90 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/hNnqNYAEfV — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 4, 2022

My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel. pic.twitter.com/X5IqiD63an — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) October 4, 2022

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

I am glad she was able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did. We will miss her.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ https://t.co/afA7ppzNiH — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 4, 2022

None of us women in country music could be where we are without her and the paths Loretta Lynn paved. Sending all of my love to her family, friends, and the whole country music family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vFUNh46xUV — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) October 4, 2022

Rest in power sweet angel pic.twitter.com/qvQU86SVGd — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) October 4, 2022

there are not enough words to thank you @LorettaLynn for making a path for women in country to ride on. your songs and stories will be with us forever. Rest in peace 🤍 — Ingrid Andress (@IngridAndress) October 4, 2022

Loretta. 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 4, 2022

Rest In Peace, Coal Miner’s Daughter. pic.twitter.com/zFHj5Dqouq — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) October 4, 2022