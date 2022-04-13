Lorde Reveals She Used To ‘Chew a Gummy or Drink a Tequila’ to Combat Stage Fright on Tour

Singing onstage isn’t easy, even for people whose profession is doing just that. Five shows into her Solar Power tour, Lorde opened up in a Tuesday (April 12) email to her newsletter subscribers about how different her performance anxiety struggles have been on this streak of live performances as opposed to previous expeditions.

“I don’t think I realised, back when we booked these more intimate shows, just HOW psycho the feeling in the room would be,” she wrote. “And my stage fright is barely a factor now — I just feel calm, keen to hang with you for an hour and a half. That feels different now, more manageable, more on my terms.”

It’s a sentiment that feels rather emblematic of a tour supporting Solar Power, the 25-year-old’s third and most recent studio album. Her past two records — 2013’s Pure Heroine and 2017’s Melodrama — and their corresponding tours served as examinations of the anxieties related to growing up and falling in love, whereas her newest LP takes on the role of wiser older sister who’s learned to just chill out under the sun (re: “Solar Power,” “Secrets From a Girl” and “Oceanic Feeling”). Lorde has taken care to represent these Solar Power themes in her tour shows, writing in her newsletter that the stage is designed to look like an “abstracted take on a sundial.”

“I used to come offstage and feel like I had stepped from one planet onto another, the adrenaline spike being so massive, the fear response I’d had to counteract so immense,” she continued. “I’d have to chew a gummy or drink a tequila just to come down a little bit.”

She says she’s now adopted a new post-performance ritual of writing down details about people she sees in the audience, like “someone in a sun costume, someone in old merch, someone with beautiful eye makeup, someone who’s hype the entire time, someone who barely sings a word but is completely focused.”

Old habits die hard, though: While she hasn’t indulged in it yet, she said that she’ll probably revive a certain unhealthy practice from her past tours. “I’ve been eating pretty healthy, haven’t yet descended into the inevitable post-show stoner pizza routine (although u knowwww it’s coming),” she added. “Want to be my most tip top for you, for these nights, they’re too special to be anything less than fully here for.”