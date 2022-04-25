Lorde Invites Concertgoers to Sing ‘As Loudly As You Like’ Following Shushing Memes: ‘Show the F–king Trolls’

Some people online have been making fun of Lorde these past couple weeks for a resurfaced video of her shushing the crowd at one of her concerts while she sings her Melodrama track “Writer in the Dark.” Now, she’s effectively shushing the trolls, too.

Explore Explore Lorde See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

At her Saturday (April 23) Solar Power tour concert in Chicago, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter invited her audience to belt out the same song she’s now going viral for as a means of firing back at the unflattering memes circulating on Twitter and TikTok, which include compilations of her gesturing for her audience to quiet down as well as jokes warning others not to go to a Lorde concert lest they get shushed for daring to sing along.

“I went on the internet recently,” she began, earning chuckles from the Windy City crowd. “I found out that there’s been a meme about me.”

She went on to explain once again that during her Melodrama tour in 2017-2018, she liked to sing “Writer in the Dark” a capella without a microphone. “I was like 19, you know, very dramatic,” she joked. “Lot of feelings. The internet has decided that this was very bad and very rude.”

“I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows because it’s such a communal vibe,” she continued. “We’re all singing and screaming all the time. But I think occasionally there are moments for silence and there are moments for sound. There are moments that belong to just one person and there are moments that are all of ours.”

True as that might be, the “Mood Ring” singer confessed that she still felt a little hurt over the notion that she doesn’t let fans sing with her at concerts. “I had a weird moment with it. I was like, ‘Huh, I’ve been misunderstood,'” she said, as people in the crowd giggled and shouted words of encouragement as she made an exaggerated sad face. “I was like, ‘Aw, people don’t get me.’ And then I thought about the room full of people I was going to be hanging out with on this Saturday night in Chicago. And I realized, f–k, being misunderstood compared to having this room full of people who understand me better than I could ever hope to be understood — I know what’s important, you know? We’re fine.”

That’s when the Chicago Theatre crowd became the real winners of the whole shushing situation. They got to watch Lorde sing “Writer in the Dark” for the first time in years — under one condition.

“What I ask of you,” she said before starting the song, “is to sing this as loudly as you like so we can show the f–king trolls what it sounds like at one of these shows.”

See Lorde speak about the shushing memes at her Chicago concert below: