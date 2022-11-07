×
Lorde & Surprise Guest Phoebe Bridgers Sing ‘Stoned at the Nail Salon’ at Primavera Sound

"This song wouldn't exist without this person," the New Zealand-born star said before introducing Bridgers.

Lorde
Lorde performs at Forbidden Fruit Festival at The Royal Hospital Kilmainham on June 05, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. Kieran Frost/Redferns

Lorde‘s Solar Power Tour had double the star power Sunday night (Nov. 6). Stopping through Brazil to perform at the Primavera Sound festival, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter brought out fellow alt-pop star Phoebe Bridgers to perform “Stoned at the Nail Salon” — a song the two collaborated on last year for Lorde’s Solar Power.

“I wanted to sing a song that means a lot to me, and a song that probably wouldn’t exist without this person,” Lorde told her audience while introducing the “Motion Sickness” singer. “It’s a pretty direct channel of inspiration between me and this wonderful artist.”

“Please give the warmest welcome to Phoebe Bridgers,” she concluded, the crowd going wild in response.

Bridgers then walked out onstage and hugged the “Royals” singer before the two sat down on one of the set pieces onstage — an enormous replica of a sundial that’s been present throughout Lorde’s Solar Power tour, which kicked off in April this year. With the audience loudly belting the lyrics along with them, the pair sang the soft main melody of “Stoned at the Nail Salon” together.

The song was one of two tracks to which Bridgers lent background vocals ti on Lorde’s third studio record Solar Power, which was produced by Jack Antonoff and released in August 2021. The “Kyoto” musician, along with Clairo, also sang on the album’s lead single and title track, “Solar Power.”

“I love those girls so much,” Lorde said of Bridgers and Clairo in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last year. “I was like, ‘Who are my most God-tier female vocalist friends that could be on this?’ And they both just crushed. It was such a pleasure for me to have them.”

“So talented, so cool and I’ve never had any other voices on my songs,” she added at the time. “This is the first time people were singing with me. I just knew it had to be a gang.”

Watch Lorde and Bridgers sing “Stones at the Nail Salon” below.

