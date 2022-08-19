Lorde Drops ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Music Video for ‘Solar Power’ Anniversary

Lorde just put a beautiful punctuation mark on her Solar Power era. One day before the one-year anniversary of her third studio album’s release, the 25-year-old pop star dropped a stunning music video for her song “Oceanic Feeling,” filmed on the beach and co-starring her little brother Angelo.

In the video, which arrived Friday (Aug. 19), Lorde and Angelo sunbathe together on a raft in the middle of the ocean, glowing bright blue from the sun. Side by side, they also go fishing and sit in a patch of grass while watching the waves go by. And when the two-time Grammy winner sings the lyric “Little brother, I think you’re an angel,” she is sitting on top of her 20-year-old sibling’s shoulders and lovingly stroking his hair.

“Who you see in this video is who I truly am, or who I want to be — open, laid bare, water glittering on my skin, speaking directly to you, nothing to hide or prove, just me,” the “Mood Ring” singer wrote of the video in newsletter sent out to fans the same day. “The person with me is my other half and best mate, my brother Angelo. Born on the same day five years apart, we’ve always shared a super close bond. I knew by putting him in the video, I’d be showing myself exactly as I am. Can’t be anyone else when that kid’s around.”

At the end of the video, Lorde boards a raft and sails away all alone as a group of people watch from the shore. She explained in her newsletter that this scene represents a farewell of sorts to the Solar Power era, and confirmed that “Oceanic Feeling” will be the last of seven music videos made for the album.

“The end is super special too, an end to the video story as much as to this chapter — my community of loved ones gathered to see me off, a moment of ceremony,” the “Green Light” artist wrote. “I kept thinking on the afternoon we shot it that I was marrying myself. Sounds crazy but that’s how it felt.”

“Punctuating this period of intense self reflection with an image that pretty much splits me apart,” she added. “It’s sort of the story of my life: I never know where I’m going, just that I have to go there. I’m eternally grateful to you for sticking around to see where I end up.”

Watch Lorde’s music video for “Oceanic Feeling” below: