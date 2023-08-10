Did Lorde Just Tease New Music? Fans Think So

Fans are gearing up for a new Lorde era, all thanks to a cryptic post the 26-year-old singer shared to Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 10).

“After the show we went swimming.. these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you,” Lorde wrote alongside a series of snaps of herself swimming in a dimly lit pool. “No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

See her post here. Fans in the comment section clung onto the “show it to you soon” portion of the caption, theorizing that Lorde might share her latest feelings by way of a new album. The star, however, has yet to confirm anything on the way.

Explore Explore Lorde See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“ik you pregnant with L4, admit it,” one Instagram user commented, while another joked, “‘this is not the start of anything’ me when I lie.”

Earlier this year, Lorde revealed that she’s working on her fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2021’s Solar Power. “It has taken me quite a while [to start working on it],” she told Ensemble magazine. “I mean, I do just take a long time… I do a lot of research, I write a lot down.”

While she didn’t share any details about who she’s working with or when it will be arriving, she didn’t indicate any plans of releasing an album in 2023. “Anything could happen. Let’s see,” she added.