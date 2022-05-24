Lorde Calls Kendrick Lamar ‘The Most Popular and Influential Artist in Modern Music’

Lorde shared an update with her fans on Tuesday (May 24) and couldn’t help but gush over Kendrick Lamar‘s latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

“I’m loving Kendrick,” she wrote in her email newsletter to fans. “I cannot get over the most popular and influential artist in modern music displaying a working nervous system, admitting mistakes, trying to process intergenerational trauma and prejudice. I love the way the album opens, the pace and heat of the first few songs, and later ‘Count Me Out,’ the build and strings in ‘Auntie Diaries’… special.”

The double LP — the rapper’s fifth full-length — bowed atop the Billboard 200 upon its May 13 release, notching the best first week of 2022 with 295,000 alum equivalent units moved and earning Lamar the third consecutive No. 1 album of his career.

Meanwhile, Lorde is currently in London prepping for the European leg of her ongoing Solar Power Tour. “I’m feeling really good, really open. Possibility all around. Puuuumped for Europe,” she wrote. “Can’t believe I’ll be seeing you all again, so special coming to your cities, each one so different and offering us so much in the way of food, art, language. Gonna try to sightsee as much as I can.”

On tour, the “Mood Ring” singer has been decidedly vocal about asking her fans to sing “as loudly as [they] like” after a video of her shushing concertgoers at one of her shows while performing Melodrama album cut “Writer in the Dark” resurfaced and became a viral meme.