Lorde Covers a ‘Genius’ Rosalia Song to Introduce ‘Liability’: Watch

Lorde just covered a Rosalía song on tour and, as the 28-year-old Latin musician would say: It’s so, so, so, so, so, so good.

While performing Monday night (April 18) at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Lorde began singing the lyrics to Rosalía’s sensual, Spanish-language track “Hentai,” prompting ecstatic screams from the audience as soon as they realized whose song the “Solar Power” artist was performing. Sitting on the steps of her stage’s enormous sundial-shaped structure, Lorde’s only accompaniment was a soft piano that began playing the instantly recognizable opening notes of her Melodrama fan-favorite “Liability” once she got through the English lyrics — “So, so, so, so, so, so good” — of Rosalía’s chorus.

The 25-year-old pop star has spoken before about her love for “Hentai,” as well as the rest of Rosalía’s March 2022 album Motomami. “I’ve listened to the Rosalía album every day since it came out,” she wrote in an email sent out to newsletter subscribers in March. “F–k, it’s so good, I gagged when I heard that interpolation of ‘Archangel,’ ‘Hentai’ is genius.”

“Projects like this remind me why I live for pop music,” she continued about the record, which peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard 200. “At its best, there’s nothing better.”

The New York performance was Lorde’s first show back on the Solar Power tour — a worldwide expedition in support of her third studio album Solar Power — since postponing her previous shows in Washington, D.C., and Connecticut due to a bad case of laryngitis. “I don’t take postponing a show lightly,” she said in a statement. “I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able.”

Now that she’s back up and running, Lorde will play one more show at Radio City before moving on to Philadelphia, and then Chicago. Minus the few sick days off, it sounds like she’s having a great time on tour based on what she’s said so far. “I don’t think I realized, back when we booked these more intimate shows, just HOW psycho the feeling in the room would be,” she wrote in another recent newsletter. “And my stage fright is barely a factor now — I just feel calm, keen to hang with you for an hour and a half.”

