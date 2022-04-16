Lorde Postpones Two Shows Due to ‘Horrendous Laryngitis’

Lorde performs onstage during opening night of her 'Lorde World Tour' at the Grand Ole Opry House on April 3, 2022 in Nashville.

Lorde canceled two concerts on her Solar Power Tour this weekend due to laryngitis. The shows, originally scheduled to take place at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday and Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem on Saturday, have been rescheduled for August.

In a statement from Lorde published on Mohegan Sun’s website, the singer said, “Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tomorrow(4/15). I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able.”

In a follow-up posted on social media by The Anthem, she wrote, “Unfortunately, due to continued illness, I am postponing our show. I am so, so sorry. My voice is still a wreck, and I don’t want to give a less-than-great performance. I love playing in DC, and I’m gutted it’s you guys I’m letting down. I hope you know I would only do this because of having absolutely no choice. Please accept my sincere apologies, and a new August 29 date for our rescheduled show.”

At press time, Lorde’s tour — which kicked off in North America in early April — is set to continue on Monday (April 18) at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. See her full list of tour dates here.

Lorde recently opened up to fans about struggles she used to have with stage fright, noting that it’s “barely a factor now.”

“I used to come offstage and feel like I had stepped from one planet onto another, the adrenaline spike being so massive, the fear response I’d had to counteract so immense,” she wrote in an email to newsletter subscribers last week. “I’d have to chew a gummy or drink a tequila just to come down a little bit.”

Now, post-performance, she has a ritual of writing down details about what she’s seen out in the audience, like “someone in a sun costume, someone in old merch, someone with beautiful eye makeup, someone who’s hype the entire time, someone who barely sings a word but is completely focused.”