Lorde Debuts New Blonde Hair During Glastonbury Set

Lorde performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury.

Lorde took the stage at Glastonbury on Sunday (June 26) sporting fresh blonde locks.

The singer parted her long platinum ‘do down the middle (seen above) and chose to complement the new look with a lilac bodysuit, red tights and a bright red ribbon tied around one wrist.

During the set, Lorde used her time onstage to speak out against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, saying, “Wanna hear a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom – wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright.

“I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life’s work. Because everything depends on it. F – the Supreme Court,” she continued after finishing up “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All).” From there, she launched into Solar Power-era single “Mood Ring” followed by a cover of Bananarama’s 1983 track “Cruel Summer,” “Liability,” “Royals” and more.

Lorde is far from the first musician to denounce the court’s decision, nor is she the only artist to use her Glastonbury stage time this weekend to do so. Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, and Kendrick Lamar all had moments in their festival sets dedicated to speaking out about the ruling, with Rodrigo saying she was “devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”