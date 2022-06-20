LOONA Kick Off Summer With New ‘Flip That’ Single & EP

June 21 marks the official first day of summer this year, and LOONA dropped a new single and EP just in time to kick off the season.

“Flip That” is the latest single from the K-pop girl group that incorporates sunny synth-pop and glistening tropical house elements. While the 12-member act has embraced everything from the mysterious groove of “Butterfly” to bombastic bass drops from “PTT” in past singles, “Flip That” adds a new dimension to LOONA’s musical scope with the pool party-ready pop cut boasting lyrics about embracing exciting change alongside a repetitive chorus.

The accompanying music video aligns with the bright production as the group travels to magical garden and forest settings, adding an ethereal element to the “Flip That” vision. Longtime LOONA fans will note direct references to past releases from the group, including 2017’s “The Carol 2.0,” 2018’s “Hi High,” as well as a clock hitting 12 o’clock by the video’s end, potentially referencing LOONA’s 2020 album [12:00] that sent them to No. 112 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Beyond the title track, Flip That includes five tracks, including the house-heavy cut “Pose” that was previously premiered live on Queendom 2, a popular television show in Korea that saw LOONA compete against top female acts in weekly performances. This new EP marks the first release since the show with the exposure likely to earn the act some new fans supporting the new music.

LOONA will soon visit North America this August as part of their world tour. According to tour promoter MyMusicTaste, all 10 of the previously announced concert dates have sold out, with four additional concerts announced in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Mexico City.