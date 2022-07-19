Here’s How You Can Watch J-Hope, Metallica & More Perform at Lollapalooza

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lollapalooza is just around the corner, and the popular summer music festival is set to take over Chicago’s Grant Park from July 28 to July 31.

While tickets to attend the festival are still available here, those who can’t make it out to the Windy City are in luck. Hulu announced earlier this year that it will serve as the official streaming platform for C3 Presents’ three biggest festivals, including Lollapalooza.

The streaming schedule for Lollapalooza was announced this week, which will include performers like J-Hope, Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Kygo, Tove Lo, Don Toliver, Wallows, IDLES, Denzel Curry, Still Woozy and more — all of which will be available to stream on Hulu for free with a subscription.

New Hulu subscribers can choose between Hulu with or without ads, both of which come with a 30-day free trial to watch Lollapalooza online. Alternatively, the Hulu + Live TV package only offers customers a 7-day free trial. Sign up for Hulu here.

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” said Hulu president Joe Earley in a statement. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

Check out the full schedule below (all times are in CT), and sign up for Hulu here. Want more music-related programs to stream? Click here for a the music-lovers guide to Hulu.

Thursday, July 28

Channel 1

2:25 p.m. – Bijou

3 p.m. – Inhaler

4:15 p.m. – Still Woozy

5:15 p.m. – The Wombats

5:45 p.m. – Tove Lo

10:15 p.m. – Metallica

Friday – July 29

Channel 1

1 p.m. – Jasiah

2:45 p.m. – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

3:45 p.m. – Tinashe

4:45 p.m. – Cordae

5:45 p.m. – Coi Leray

7:45 p.m. – Don Toliver

8:30 p.m. – Machine Gun Kelly

Channel 2

1 p.m. – Jordy

2 p.m. – Maddy O’Neal

2:45 p.m. – Whipped Cream

3:30 p.m. – Mahalia

4:30 p.m. – LP Globbi

Saturday, July 30

Channel 1

1 p.m. – Crawlers

2:45 p.m. – Hinds

4:45 p.m. – Dashboard Confessional

8 p.m. – Wallows

10 p.m. – Kygo

Channel 2

1 p.m. – Stellar

2:30 p.m. – Evan Giia

3:30 p.m. – Surf Mesa

5 p.m. – Blxst

8:30 p.m. – Idles

Sunday, July 31

Channel 1

1:45 p.m. – Erica Banks

2:30 p.m. – Zoe Wees

3:30 p.m. – Djo

5:20 p.m. – Beach Bunny

6:45 p.m. – Porno for Pyros

9 p.m. – J-Hope

10 p.m. – Denzel Curry

Channel 2

3 p.m. – Habstrakt

5 p.m. – Atliens

6 p.m. – Gordo

7:15 p.m. – Banks

10 p.m. – John Summit