Imagine Dragons & The Strokes to Headline Inaugural Edition of Lollapalooza India

Diplo and Greta Van Fleet are among the other acts who will play the festival in Mumbai.

Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons Neil Krug

MUMBAI – Rock bands Imagine Dragons and The Strokes will headline the first Indian edition of Lollapalooza in January 2023, it was announced Wednesday (Nov. 2).

The festival, which will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 28-29, is promoted and co-produced by Indian ticketing platform and entertainment company BookMyShow, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, which is owned by Live Nation. The Mumbai leg will mark the Asia debut of Lollapalooza, which expanded to Santiago, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in South America, and Berlin, Paris and Stockholm in Europe over the past decade.

Other international names in the lineup for Lollapalooza India — several of whom will be staging their first concert appearances in the country — include rock bands Greta Van Fleet and The Wombats; singer and Got7 member Jackson Wang; pop artists Alec Benjamin, Chelsea Cutler, Japanese Breakfast and Raveena; dream-pop group Cigarettes After Sex; and electronic music producers Apashe, Diplo, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Madeon and Zhu. Though it isn’t part of the official announcement, Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra will also play the event, he told Forbes in September.

Among the Indian acts on the bill are Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon, who is among the most streamed artists on Spotify and Apple Music in India; and homegrown heavyweights rapper Divine and Prateek Kuhad, rock band The Yellow Diary and metal group Bloodywood, whose album Rakshak hit the top 100 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in March on the back of an international fan campaign.

Around 40 acts will perform to a cumulative audience of approximately 60,000 people at Lollapalooza India, early bird tickets for which sold out within 36 hours, a representative for BookMyShow told Billboard. Tickets are on sale from lollaindia.com.

Check out the Lollapalooza India lineup below:

Lollapalooza India
Courtesy Photo

