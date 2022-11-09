×
Madonna’s Daughter Lola Leon Releases ‘Go,’ Her Debut EP as Lolahol

The project "spans R&B, alternative pop and classic trip-hop."

Lola Leon or Lolahol
Lolahol Anna Pollack

Lola Leon released her debut EP titled Go on Wednesday (Nov. 9). Her musical debut consists of five tracks released via Chemical X Records.

Leon, who goes by the musical name Lolahol, made headlines first thing Wednesday with the release of a dark, NSFW music video for single “CUNTRADICTION” (watch below). The music video, which features Leon dancing in the stables of a ranch, is fitting for the edgy song.

According to a press release announcing the EP, the project “spans R&B, alternative pop and classic trip-hop.”

While Go is Leon’s first EP, the singer, fashion model and designer released her first song “Lock & Key” on Aug. 24. The song’s drop coincided with the release of a sensual music video filmed on the beach. The leap into the music industry was a natural one for the 25-year-old daughter of pop icon Madonna

Leon’s mom was more than enthusiastic about the development. She took to her Instagram story to post a screenshot of the cover art for “Lock & Key,” = captioning it, “I am so proud of you Lola!” 

