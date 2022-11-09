Madonna’s Daughter Lola Leon Releases ‘Go,’ Her Debut EP as Lolahol

Lola Leon released her debut EP titled Go on Wednesday (Nov. 9). Her musical debut consists of five tracks released via Chemical X Records.

Leon, who goes by the musical name Lolahol, made headlines first thing Wednesday with the release of a dark, NSFW music video for single “CUNTRADICTION” (watch below). The music video, which features Leon dancing in the stables of a ranch, is fitting for the edgy song.

According to a press release announcing the EP, the project “spans R&B, alternative pop and classic trip-hop.”

While Go is Leon’s first EP, the singer, fashion model and designer released her first song “Lock & Key” on Aug. 24. The song’s drop coincided with the release of a sensual music video filmed on the beach. The leap into the music industry was a natural one for the 25-year-old daughter of pop icon Madonna.

Leon’s mom was more than enthusiastic about the development. She took to her Instagram story to post a screenshot of the cover art for “Lock & Key,” = captioning it, “I am so proud of you Lola!”