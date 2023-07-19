Logic & Wife Brittney Noell Welcome Second Child: ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’

Logic is a father of two! On Wednesday (July 19), the rapper’s wife Brittney Noell revealed that she recently gave birth to their second child together, a son named Leo.
“Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a white heart emoji. “We are all (especially Bobby) so in love.”
The images featured newborn Leo resting while swaddled in a blanket, a pink and blue striped hospital beanie covering his head. One photo showed Noell and Logic’s eldest son, Bobby, looking beside himself with excitement while holding the newborn, who wore a mustard yellow onesie and gray beanie.
The “1-800-273-8255” rapper first announced that he and Noell were expecting their second child in a New Year’s Day Instagram post to kick off 2023. “Happy New Baby!” Logic captioned a video on his feed, which shows Noell in a doctor’s appointment for an ultrasound viewing
Noell also shared the baby news with the world at the start of 2023 by posting an announcement of her own to Instagram. “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023,” she wrote, along with a video from her ultrasound appointment.
Logic — whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II — and Noell welcomed Bobby in 2020. The pair tied the knot a year prior in 2019.
See Noell’s Instagram post announcing the arrival of baby Leo below.