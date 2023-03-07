Logic to Embark on 2023 The College Park Tour With Juicy J: See the Dates

Logic is coming to a city near you. On Tuesday (March 7), the rapper announced that he will be embarking on a tour across the United States this summer in support of his recently released album, College Park.

The College Park tour will see Logic — real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II — performing across 23 dates. The tour will kick off on May 25 at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisc., and will make stops in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, New Orleans and more before concluding the trek on June 30 at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre.

Juicy J will serve as the special guest on The College Park tour, while Logic’s BobbyBoy Records signees C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will open all shows on the tour.

Fans looking to score tickets early can sign up for the Citi card presale, which begins on Tuesday, March 7, at 12 p.m. local time, and will conclude on Thursday, March 12, at 10 p.m. local time. General onsale for the tour commences on Friday, March 10, via livenation.com.

See Logic’s tour announcement, as well as the full list of dates, below.

Logic’s The College Park Tour dates:

May 25 — Madison, Wis. — The Sylvee

May 27 — Chicago, Ill. — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

May 28 — Detroit, Mich. — Fox Theatre

May 31 — Akron, Ohio — Akron Civic Center

June 2 — Boston, Mass. — MGM Music Hall

June 3 — Bridgeport, Ct. –Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

June 4 — New York, N.Y. — Hammerstein Ballroom

June 7 — Philadelphia, Pa. — The Met

June 8 — Washington, DC — Echostage ^

June 10 — Charlotte, N.C. — Skyla Credit Union Amp

June 11 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Daily’s Place

June 12 — New Orleans, La. — Fillmore

June 14 — Houston, Texas — 713 Music Hall

June 15 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

June 16 — Dallas, Texas — South Side Ballroom ^

June 19 — Denver, Colo. — Fillmore Auditorium

June 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Union Event Center

June 22 — Seattle, Wash. — WAMU Theater ^

June 23 — Portland, Ore. — RV Inn Resorts Amp

June 25 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Masonic

June 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. — YouTube Theater

June 29 — San Diego, Calif. — Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 30 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Arizona Financial Theatre

^ without Juicy J