LL Cool J Tells Miranda Lambert to ‘Get Over It, Baby’ After Country Star Scolds Fans for Taking Selfies

Let’s just say, LL Cool J and Miranda Lambert have very different opinions of what should be expected of fans at concerts.

In a recent interview, the 55-year-old rapper couldn’t help but laugh hysterically in response to the viral moment Lambert stopped her show to scold a group of women taking selfies at her Las Vegas show — which LL thinks is absurd. “Miranda, get over it, baby…,” he said in an interview with Audacy’s Mix 94.1 Mercedes in the Morning.

“They’re fans… Your job as an artist is to create art,” he continued. “The way people choose to interact with that art, or engage it, or appreciate it, is up to them.”

The moment in question came earlier this week when Lambert, just a few notes into her 2018 hit “Tin Man” during a performance on her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency, stopped singing completely to call out a group of fans snapping pictures in front of the stage. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song,” the 39-year-old country singer said in the moment, gesturing firmly at the fans to sit down. “It’s pissing me off a bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight.”

One of the women in the group afterward shared her side of the story in an interview with NBC News, explaining that the selfie-taking lasted “30 seconds at most.” “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Adela Calin said. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

But according to LL Cool J, Calin and her friends — and anyone, for that matter — are welcome to do whatever they please at his concerts. “If you want to come to my show, and you want to sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad — that’s what you choose to do,” he joked. “You gotta let the fans do what they wanna do… I have nothing unkind to say about her, I wish her the best. She has the right to her feelings, but for me, I let the fans be fans and do what they want to do.”

